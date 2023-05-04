Thursday, May 4, 2023
Have you seen Krishen?

The 54-year-old has gone missing from #Birmingham and we are really concerned for his welfare.

The image we have is eight years old but is the only available one we have for Krishen.

If you see Krishen call 999 immediately quoting PID number 43733

