Have you seen Leah?

Police are appealing for information to help locate schoolgirl Leah Richardson who has been reported missing from the Robin Hood area of Wakefield.

Leah, aged 12, was last seen at 7:30am yesterday morning when she left to go to school.

She is described as a white female, 4ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with long dark hair and a fringe. She was wearing a school uniform.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Leah or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2031 of 21/4.