Thursday, March 23, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Have you seen Maria Galyas, 15, from Blackpool?

Have you seen Maria Galyas, 15, from Blackpool?

by uknip247

Maria is missing from home and police are very concerned about her. She has not been seen since just after midnight on March 18th, when she left her home address in the Bispham area of Blackpool.

She is described as white, of slim build, with short, dark hair but she often wears a long, dark-coloured wig. She was last seen wearing a long, black wig, a baseball cap, a blue and white baseball jacket and peach-coloured pyjama bottoms.

She has links to #Preston and #Fleetwood.

If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please contact the police as soon as possible. You can 101 or 999 for immediate sightings quoting log 408 of March 18th.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating the kidnap of a child in Bolton in February have charged a suspect

Polio vaccine catch-up campaign for London as sewage surveillance findings suggest reduced transmission

New compensation scheme opens for postmasters who exposed Horizon scandal

A teenage girl has died at a Shropshire boarding school

Following a restaurant fire on Edgware Road in Paddington yesterday, firefighters have issued advice to restaurant owners

If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

Leading UK bosses join the mission to get thousands more prisoners into work

Warrant issued for the arrest of convicted Cotswolds waste offender

UKAEA and Kyoto Fusioneering to advance fusion materials

During a training exercise, a Piper aircraft came to rest in a ditch after veering from the runway at Cotswold Airport, Gloucestershire, after an...

Exploring the Different Modes of Payment Used in UK Online Casinos

Crack your Easter childcare costs with tax-free top ups 

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More