Have you seen Maria Galyas, 15, from Blackpool?

Maria is missing from home and police are very concerned about her. She has not been seen since just after midnight on March 18th, when she left her home address in the Bispham area of Blackpool.

She is described as white, of slim build, with short, dark hair but she often wears a long, dark-coloured wig. She was last seen wearing a long, black wig, a baseball cap, a blue and white baseball jacket and peach-coloured pyjama bottoms.

She has links to #Preston and #Fleetwood.

If you have seen her, or know where she may be, please contact the police as soon as possible. You can 101 or 999 for immediate sightings quoting log 408 of March 18th.