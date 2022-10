Marley is 14 and is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

He was last seen at Dewsbury Bus Station wearing black tracksuit bottoms, an Under Armour zip-up jacket and a black coat.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

If you can assist then please contact police in Kirklees on 101, or use the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1701 of 6 October.