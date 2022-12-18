Home BREAKING Have you seen Martin, 16, who has been reported missing from Worthing? Have you seen Martin, 16, who has been reported missing from Worthing? by @uknip247 December 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 He was last seen at his home address at about 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 14. Martin is described as white, 5’8″, with blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, black North Face trousers, black Nike trainers and possibly a black hat. Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 65 of 15/12. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Detectives investigating a murder in Hackney have charged a man A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a... A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in... Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near... Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered... The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find... Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice,... Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle... Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for... A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the... A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two children in... A man was arrested after cops spotted a suspected arson attack while...