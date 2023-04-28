Have you seen missing 14-year-old Riley Mcintosh?

Police are concerned for missing Riley who was last seen in the area of Raffle Avenue, Carlisle at approximately 9am this morning (April 28).

Riley is described as slim build, 5ft with dark brown hair which is short on the sides and longer on top.

He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms and top, green or pink t-shirt, black trainers and was carrying a small black/blue man bag.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Riley to contact this number if he sees this appeal.