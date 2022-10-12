ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick is reported missing from an address in Kirkby Stephen and was last seen at 3pm on Sunday (9 Oct) at Carlisle train station.

He is around 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build and with black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white tracksuit with trainers.

Officers are concerned for Patrick’s welfare and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police.

Patrick also has connections to the Kent area and may have travelled there.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at https://orlo.uk/NkQug

You can also phone on 101.