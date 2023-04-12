Have you seen missing 49-year-old Raymond France?

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Raymond who was last seen at 11:30am today (April 12) in the area of Hope Street, Millom.

Raymond is described as 5ft 8ins, bald and was last seen wearing an orange Mountain Warehouse Jacket, black combat trousers and an orange rucksack. It is believed he has a black scrambler bike with the number 18 on the front with him.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Officers would also like to urge Raymond to contact this number if he sees this appeal.