Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Anthony who was last seen at Bridge End, Egremont in the early hours of this morning (April 11).

Anthony is believed to be wearing a light grey/blue zip hoody, jogging bottoms and brown suede boots. It is also believed he is in possession of a wooden walking stick.

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Anthony to contact this number if he sees this appeal.