Have you seen missing Carlisle man, Lee Graham? Have you seen missing Carlisle man, Lee Graham? by @uknip247 December 10, 2022 December 10, 2022 Lee is 36 and went missing on Tuesday (6 Dec). Officers are concerned for his well-being and are urging anyone who sees him or has knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch. He is believed to regularly frequent the west of the city. Anyone with information should report online at https://orlo.uk/XoPLU You can also phone on 101.