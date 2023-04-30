Sunday, April 30, 2023
Have you seen missing Cleator Moor man, Mark Richardson?

Mark is 31 and was last seen in the Cleator Moor area earlier this evening (29 April).

However, officers are concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone who sees him or has knowledge of his whereabouts to make contact.

He was las seen wearing all black clothing, including trainers and cap. He is also believed to be in possession of a push bike.

If you see Mark or have any knowledge of his whereabouts please contact police. You can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit

You can also phone on 101.

