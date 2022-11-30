Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Have You Seen Missing Dylan From Queenborough
Have you seen missing Dylan 15, from Kemsley

by @uknip247

Dylan’s family are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

He was last seen on Monday at around 4.30pm in the Kent area

He is around 6ft 1ins tall. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing black joggers and white sneakers and a black jacket like the one in the image.

Dylan has connections to Queenborough, Sheerness and Medway.

If you have seen Dylan or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 or reach out to his family on 079285436999

