Have you seen missing Faith from Hedge End?
Have you seen missing Faith from Hedge End?

The 12-year-old was last seen at approximately 6.30am this morning (Thursday 1 December) at Hedge End Train Station

Police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen her to please get in touch with us.

Faith is described as:

  • Mixed race
  • 5ft2in
  • Medium build
  • Brown curly hair, worn in a bun this morning

Faith was last seen wearing black/dark grey leggings, a black hoody, black trainers, a black fur coat and she had a black handbag with her.

Faith is believed to be in Portsmouth, however she also has links to London, Great Yarmouth and Birmingham.

Anyone that has seen Faith, or has information about her whereabouts that they believe could assist  Police with theirour enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44220486523.

Call 999 in an emergency.

