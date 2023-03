Have You Seen Missing Freya?

the 17-year-old Was Last Seen In Bedford On 2 March.

several Enquiries Have Been Carried Out To Locate Freya, And We Are Now Reaching Out For The Public’s Assistance In Finding Her Whereabouts.

she Is Described As 5’8 With Long Hair And Blue Eyes, And It Is Believed She Is Likely To Be Wearing A Grey Coat And Black Leggings.

if You Have Seen Freya Or Know Of Her Whereabouts, Please Call 101 Quoting Mpc/395/23.