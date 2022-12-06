Home BREAKING Have you seen missing Harry? Have you seen missing Harry? by @uknip247 December 6, 2022 December 6, 2022 The 13-year-old was last seen in Bedford yesterday (Monday) at 5pm. He is described as slim, with brown hair and he was last seen wearing a school uniform, with a black coat and navy bag. If you have any information call 101 and quote reference 431 of 5/12 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Keith Hore of Gillingham has been identified as a football fan who... Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of assault and attempted rape... A major incident has been declared following a massive fire that broke... Homeline recalls Ultrapower JL-U561 Fast Charging Plug with Double USB Ports, Home... Police called to Oakwood Primary School as youths make off from officers Major incident declared as 150 firefighters tackle blaze at derelict factories at... UPDATED: Fire crews battle laundry blaze in South East London Volunteer watchkeepers will soon be keeping a sharp lookout across the UK’s... Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the... Breaking:- RMT announce more strike dates over Christmas on the 24th, 26th... Did you witness an assault outside The Picture House, Leighton Buzzard Road closures are still in place to assist with recovery