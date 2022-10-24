This is Jacqueline Barnes, 62, who is missing from home in Blackpool.

Have you seen her?

She was last seen on October 10th, but was spoken to on the 17th. However she has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of large build with ginger hair. She has links right across the Fylde coast, in particular to Blackpool, St Annes and Lytham.

Jacqueline requires medication which she currently does not have access to so we are extremely concerned for her welfare.

PC Sean Dixon, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are really worried about Jacqueline and are asking anybody who sees her or has information about where she might be to get in touch straight away.”

You can call 101, quoting log 1255 of October 19th. For immediate sightings, please call 999.