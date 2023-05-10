Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Have you seen missing Jemima?

Police are very concerned for the welfare of the 20-year-old from the Bedford area.

She is 5’2” and was last seen wearing a beige bomber jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.

She has a tattoo of a moon on her wrist.

Call 101 quoting Inc 390 of 9 May.

