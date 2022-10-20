The 17-year-old, who is originally from the Slough area, was last seen at approximately 6pm on Thursday 13 October – and it is believed that he may have travelled to the Southampton area.

We are very concerned for his welfare, and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us.

He is described as black, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, slim build with black afro hair.

We believe that Kalvin is likely to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hoodie and a long black hooded jacket with red stripes down the sleeves and trainers.

Anyone that has seen Kalvin, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting 44220420318.