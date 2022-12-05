Have you seen missing Kenny?

Kenny is 33 years old and was last seen yesterday (Sunday 4 December) at
his home in Lower Stondon.
He is described as 6’ tall, has dark brown hair and a beard. He was last
seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey winter coat
with fur around the hood.
If you have any information about Kenny’s whereabouts, please call 101
quoting MPC/2702/22.
