Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Klaudia was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 6pm on Sunday 26 March 2023..

She is around 5ft 4ins tall and has black hair.

If you have seen Klaudia or have any information on where she is, please call Police on 101 quoting incident 510 of 26 March 2023.