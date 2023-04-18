Have you seen missing Lamae?

Police are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Lamae was last seen in the Clifton area at around 11:30 on Monday 17th April 2023.

Lamae is 16 years old and is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build with shoulder length blonde hair. Lamae is believed to be wearing a black Zavetti Canada coat, black leggings, black and blue Nike air force one trainers carrying a cream handbag.

If you have seen Lamae or have any information on where she is, please call them on 101 quoting incident 595 of 17th April 2023.