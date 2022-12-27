Have you seen missing Lilly?

Lilly, who is 15, was last seen at around 4pm today (Tuesday 27 December) in the Wimpson Lane area of Southampton.

Together with her family Polic in Hampshire are extremely concerned for her welfare.

Lilly is described as: white, of slim build, 5ft 2ins and with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing green Converse shoes, red and black trousers, and a black puffer-style jacket.

She is known to frequent areas of Millbrook and the M271 / Nursling roundabout area.

Anyone who has seen Lilly since she went missing or thinks they might know where she is, should call us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220518570.