Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Tuesday, December 27, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Have You Seen Missing Lilly?
Home BREAKING Have you seen missing Lilly?

Have you seen missing Lilly?

by @uknip247

Lilly, who is 15, was last seen at around 4pm today (Tuesday 27 December) in the Wimpson Lane area of Southampton.
Together with her family Polic in Hampshire are extremely concerned for her welfare.
Lilly is described as: white, of slim build, 5ft 2ins and with brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing green Converse shoes, red and black trousers, and a black puffer-style jacket.
She is known to frequent areas of Millbrook and the M271 / Nursling roundabout area.
Anyone who has seen Lilly since she went missing or thinks they might know where she is, should call us as soon as possible on 101 quoting 44220518570.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Chief Constable of Merseyside Police has vowed to bring the killer...

Police have named the 23-year-old victim as Cody Fisher who was stabbed...

Officers investigating an assault on a woman are seeking the public’s help...

Police are appealing for assistance to identify a man whose body was...

A murder investigation is underway in Salford, Manchester

Ten people have been killed and several injured when their bus hit...

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing was the most popular show on Christmas Day...

People out walking on Boxing Day discovered the body of a woman...

The North East Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident for the...

Specialist officers are continuing to search for Timothy Hatcher, who has not...

Selsey coastguard respond to reports of ordnance on the beach

Detectives investigating a serious assault have now charged two suspects

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"