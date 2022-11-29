The 27-year-old was last seen at approximately 5am this morning (Monday 28 November) leaving his address on Butts Road in Southampton.
He is described as:
• White
• 5ft 7ins tall
• Medium build
• Dirty blonde shaved hair
• Tattoos on his arms, legs, neck and head.
Mason was last seen wearing work trousers and a black t-shirt.
It is believed he is travelling in a black Vauxhall Astra and could be in the New Forest area.
Anyone that has seen Mason, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44220483186.