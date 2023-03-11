Have you seen missing Matthew from Bordon?

The 16-year-old was last seen at around 8:40am yesterday morning (10 March) after he left his home address in the Deadwater area of Bordon, and was riding his black Rooder M1 electric scooter, which has a registration number ending in CSO

Police understand he was travelling to Alton, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

On going enquiries continue to locate Matthew, but we are also asking the public to report any sightings to us as this is out of character for him and we are concerned for his welfare.

Matthew is described as:

• White

• 5ft 8ins tall

• Slim

• Blonde hair

• Glasses

He was last seen wearing dark blue motorbike jeans, a brown leather jacket, a bike helmet and a red knitted hooded top. The bike helmet is black with white markings including a skull and other various designs.

Have you driven between Bordon and Alton since 8.40am yesterday? Do you have a Dash Cam? Please check this to see if you have captured Matthew and his scooter.

Please also report any sightings of Matthew to Hampshire Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44230097649.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.