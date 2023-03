Police are appealing to trace missing Matthew Hugill, 33, who was last seen in the Furness Street area of Hartlepool at 2pm yesterday, Tuesday 28th March.

He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, white/orange Nike trainers and a grey/black Adidas puffer jacket.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 058814.