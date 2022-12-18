Home BREAKING Have you seen missing Nathan Dryden? Have you seen missing Nathan Dryden? by @uknip247 December 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Nathan, aged 28 who was last seen at 2am today (Dec 18) in the area of Crummock Avenue, Whitehaven. Anyone with information should contact the police on 101. Officers would also like to urge Nathan to contact this number if he sees this appeal. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Have you seen Martin, 16, who has been reported missing from Worthing? Detectives investigating a murder in Hackney have charged a man A further three men have been jailed for offences committed during a... A child’s body has been found during searches of a garden in... Two men, aged 42 and 39, were found with stab injuries near... Officers investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Ross Bunney from Warsash have discovered... The family of a missing Scots woman fears they will never find... Only days after four boys tragically died after falling through some ice,... Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle... Officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision near Shaftesbury are appealing for... A teenager has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry into the... A man arrested in connection with the deaths of two children in...