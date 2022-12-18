Home BREAKING Have you seen missing Nigel Burbridge from North Baddesley? Have you seen missing Nigel Burbridge from North Baddesley? by @uknip247 December 18, 2022 December 18, 2022 The 71-year-old was last seen at 6.30pm this evening (Sunday 18 December) in the Rownhams Lane area. Nigel is very vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare, so ask that anyone who has seen him to please urgently call the police. He is described as: • White • 5ft 9 ins tall • Well built • Last seen wearing a stripy white, blue and black long-sleeve T-shirt, and blue tracksuit bottoms. If you see him, please dial 999, and quote incident number 1474 of today’s date. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Detectives have confirmed the death of a woman at a flat in... Detectives investigating the kidnap and murder of a man in Tottenham have... Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 24-year-old Abraham Kallon have charged a... A man who posted political speeches on social media encouraging violence in... An 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a collision in Hooe... Have you seen missing Samantha Rumney? Pubs, clubs, and bars in England and Wales may be permitted to... Two men have been arrested after a gun and a small amount... Two men have been arrested after a 29-year-old man was allegedly assaulted... Revised rail service Sunday evening and Monday due to heavy rain Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at the Cliffe Antiques... A drugs factory has been closed down by police after hundreds of...