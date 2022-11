Policeare concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Oliwia was last seen in the Basford area at around 4am on 26/11/2022. She is around 5ft 2ins tall. She has Brown Shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jacket and green trainers.

If you have seen Oliwia or have any information on where she is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 255 of 26/11/2022.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.