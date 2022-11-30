Have you seen missing Preston?

Officers and his family are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Preston was last seen in the Bestwood area at around 7.50am on 29th November.

He is around 4ft 2ins tall. He has dark brown hair and was last seen wearing Arnold Hill Academy uniform which consists of a green tie and a black blazer with a green logo. Preston was also wearing a red and blue Ralph Lauren jacket.

If you have seen Preston or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 370 of 29/11/2022.