Saturday, April 22, 2023

Have you seen Missing Reece?

by uknip247

Police are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Reece was last seen in the Radcliffe On Trent area at 5.10pm on 20th April 2023.

Reece is 27 years old and described as a white male, 5ft 7in tall, medium build with short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing the clothing in the attached photos including a baseball cap and rucksack.

If you have seen Reece or have any information on where he is, please call Police on 101 quoting incident 680 of Friday 21st April 2023.

