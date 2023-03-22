Have you seen missing Robert Scarlett, 19, from Fleet?

7
He was last seen at 11am on Tuesday 21 March wearing black joggers and a blue and grey raincoat. Anyone with information is asked to call 999 quoting incident number 44230113517.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS
- Four arrests were made during a road safety operation carried out by Kent Police across Chatham, Strood and Rochester.
- Two Hampshire teachers from Wyvern College in Fair Oak, have tested positive for Covid-19
- YouTube has barred Sky News Australia from uploading new content for a week, saying ‘it had breached rules on spreading Covid-19 misinformation’
- National Crime agency working with officers from Kent Police on Dartford Murder
- Officers investigating a sexual assault at Warren Street Underground station are today releasing CCTV images of two suspects
- A witness claims that the gunman who injured two children and four women in North London was seeking vengeance against a guest at the funeral
- If elected Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has pledged to double the number of foreign criminals deported from the UK
- National Crime Agency investigators have made a series of arrests as part of two separate investigations targeting suspected people smugglers
- The teenager, a male aged 17-years-old, was found with a knife wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed
- Just Stop Oil supporters cosy up in Harrods on Fuel Poverty Day of Action
- Disgraced former Labour Peer Lord Ahmed of Rotherham has been jailed for five years and six months for sexually abusing two children in the 1970s
- Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flat fire on St James’s Crescent in Brixton this morning