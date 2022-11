Officers are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.

Sam was last seen in the Basford area at around 4.30pm on 29th November.

He is around 5ft 10ins tall. He has short brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt, grey North Face joggers and white trainers.

Sam is believed to be in a Silver Ford Focus.

If you have seen Sam or have any information on where he is, please call us on 101 quoting incident 493 of 29/11/2022.