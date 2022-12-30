Have you seen missing teenager Kacey Smith?

She is white and around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall. She is of medium build with very long dyed black hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey North Face hooded top, black shorts and trainers.
She is thought to be travelling by bus and train.
Anyone with information on Kacey's whereabouts is asked to report online at https://orlo.uk/bI9Sh

You can also phone on 101.
You can also phone on 101.