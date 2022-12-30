Friday, December 30, 2022
Friday, December 30, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Have You Seen Missing Teenager Kacey Smith?
Home BREAKING Have you seen missing teenager Kacey Smith?

Have you seen missing teenager Kacey Smith?

by @uknip247
Kacey has not been seen since leaving her home address in Kendal at around 2.30pm on 28 December.
She is white and around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall. She is of medium build with very long dyed black hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey North Face hooded top, black shorts and trainers.
It is believed she may have travelled to Preston since 28 December. However, it is also possible she may have travelled to the Barrow area.
She is thought to be travelling by bus and train.
Anyone with information on Kacey’s whereabouts is asked to report online at facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Forlo.uk%2FbI9Sh%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0P5kDjnj9tBGe6n45Vtylo2PebtmIJHDR7heu6wyPMQoXJqVDg-ruUAH0&h=AT1Eyn66Zgl5r4LWglSjSHrvCJ6bv55seLDLNnoWBR8aXqBkg9uixfgMwrq7H6JjTue1qlPZMJle4BWmaAypkpuGDvB84uT2zHENWvaIKuLRt1XRPAAABgIsH2A-bf2eX-GTFB8&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT22ySp6fY_5jeR4eMcxd6heYpnUxsH174DAaygocoA__7jOxu69KJbnJOTXJhZwTBuBfIv04PGnanEhOaJw5rdikcKM5Zk5536Xt6deEVaFsVn9ZUS1xWq5mCjUiooh2S3Z3TPdhsg0EmU784o8HwoyME95yumstnT5PfZWqvudgvWKaezL5ie03ASYlWCum0agDG7cgONr4z3yfbA" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">https://orlo.uk/bI9Sh
You can also phone on 101.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating the disappearance of Kiran Pun have today made three further...

Elle Edwards’ father appeared at a police news conference where detectives asked...

The UK government is expected to announce that people arriving from China...

Youtube star Keenan Cahill has sadly passed away aged 27

Police are appealing for dash cam footage and witnesses to come forward...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating...

Police have arrested four men in Birmingham in the early hours of...

Detectives have issued an appeal after a man was given a lengthy...

Detectives are appealing for information following the serious assault of a man...

Inquests have opened into the deaths of 10 people following an explosion...

Three callouts for Eastbourne Lifeboat over the festive period in challenging sea...

A teenager has been charged with the murder of Jamaly Samba Baibu...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"