Tony is currently being sought by police, who believe he is still in the Winchester area after leaving Winchester Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

Tony is autistic and mentally fragile, so police and his family are extremely concerned for his well-being, and they are asking members of the public to report any sightings of him.

Tony has been described as

White with medium blond hair, wearing a baggy blue t-shirt with a black pattern on the back.

Cargo Trousers in Black

Vans shoe laces in black and white on blue suede trainers.

Possesses a grey cap.

If you have seen Tony, please call 999 and reference 44220341681.