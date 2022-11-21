Monday, November 21, 2022
Have you seen missing Trung from Liphook?

The 17-year-old was last seen at 12.40pm yesterday afternoon (20 Nov) in the Liphook area.
We are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please get in touch with us.
He is described as:
South Asian
• 5ft 5ins tall
• Slim build
• Dark brown hair
We believe that Trung is likely to be wearing jogging bottoms, a navy blue hoody and sliders.
Anyone that has seen Trung, or has information about his whereabouts that they believe could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact Police on 101, quoting 44220471415.

