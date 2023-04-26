Have you seen missing Zoe?

Officers are concerned for her safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen her.

Zoe was last seen in the Mansfield area at around 9.00am on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Zoe is 5′ 00″ tall, slim build with shoulder-length black curly hair. It is not known what clothing she is wearing.

If you have seen Zoe or have any information on her whereabouts, please call us on 101 quoting incident 451 of 24th April 2023.