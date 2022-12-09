Home BREAKING Have you seen or do you know this man? Have you seen or do you know this man? by @uknip247 December 9, 2022 December 9, 2022 Officers are concerned for the welfare of a man last seen on 16 November at around 2.30am near Crown Pier, Victoria Embankment. Anyone with information should call City of London Police on 020 7601 2999, quoting 22000671843. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Rather than ‘all change’ as Southeastern insist, this timetable is bad change for many... A 17-year-old teenager who was crossing the road has been left with... Police are appealing for the public’s help after a teenager was threatened... Drink driver who led police down hard shoulder of M6 jailed Some driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services... A gang suspected of being behind a multi-million pound global fraud, that... Three men dressed as police officers repeatedly rammed a van in a... A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman from Keswick Police investigate after woman is hit by a bus A ‘motivational’ teacher who died in a car accident in the Cotswolds... Broken Britain: Police have charged a 14-year-old boy with murder following the...