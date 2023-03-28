Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Have you seen Peter Beason? We are appealing for information after he was reported missing from Padiham

Peter, 58, was last seen around 9.30am on March 22 in the Station Road area.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with brown and grey shoulder-length hair. Peter is believed to be wearing jeans, a fleece and a blue waterproof jacket with a hood. He may be carrying a red rucksack.

Peter has links to Burnley and Padiham.

He may appear vulnerable and we are concerned for his welfare.

If anyone has any information, please call 101 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk quoting log 0511 of March 26.

