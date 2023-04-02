Have you seen Richard, who’s been missing from Three Mile Cross since Thursday?

Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is missing from Three Mile Cross, Berkshire.

Richard Bulpet, also known as Richard Hoare and ‘Sparky’, was last seen in the early hours of Thursday morning (30/3).

Richard is a white man, around 6ft tall with a broad/medium build and blue eyes.

He is believed to be using a blue/green Ford Focus with a partial registration number of CX07.

Richard is also known to frequent Southampton and Dorset.

Superintendent Colin Hudson said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Richard, who has not been seen since Thursday.

“I am appealing to anybody who knows of his whereabouts to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230139493.

“If you see Richard, I would urge you to call us on 999.”