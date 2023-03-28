Have you seen Rihanna?

Police in Barnsley are asking for your help to find 15-year-old Rihanna, as concerns grow for her welfare.

Rihanna was last seen at around 6.40pm on Wednesday 22 March in the Worsbrough Common area of Barnsley. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Rihanna is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, slim build with a Yorkshire accent. She has shoulder-length, light brown hair that is highlighted. It is not known what Rihanna may be wearing.

Please note this image is currently the only one we hold of Rihanna, which shows her blonde hair. Have you seen her? Do you know where she is?

Please call 101 quoting incident number 882 of 22 March 2023.