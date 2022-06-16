Rose, 31, last communicated with her family around 6.50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Officers believe she may have also visited the #Nottinghamshire town of #Retford.

Rose is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, and with blonde hair that falls just past her shoulders.

If you see her or know where she is, please call your local police station at 101 or Kent Police at 01622 690690, quoting reference 13-1284.

If you live in Newcastle or Nottinghamshire, please let me know. Thank you very much.