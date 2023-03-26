Have you seen Simon from Doncaster?

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing man Simon.

Simon, 40, was last seen leaving his home address in Balby yesterday (23 March) around 4pm. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Simon is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall with short grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black coat, a black balaclava and riding his bicycle which has green handlebars. He was also carrying a light blue coloured bag for life.

If you have any information that can help officers with their enquiries please report it online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 633 of 23 March 2023.

