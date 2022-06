Trevor Jones, 73, of Scarborough, went missing this afternoon, and we are very concerned for his well-being.

At 10 a.m. today, he was last seen getting off a train and walking into Malton. He was pulling a large black suitcase and carrying a number of carrier bags.

Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 if you have seen Trevor or know where he is.

In the event of an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Please refer to the reference number 12220106176.