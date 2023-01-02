Have you seen Tina Coady, who has been reported missing in Worthing?

Police in Sussex are concerned for the welfare of the 38-year-old, who is believed to still be in the town.

She also has links to Chichester.

Tina, also known as Shannon, is 5’7” with blonde hair, piercings in her eyebrow, nose and lip, and distinctive tattoos on her arm including stars.

She was last seen wearing a black waistcoat with a silver tie, black jeans with silver lining, and white trainers.

If you see Tina or know her whereabouts please report it to Sussex Police on 999 and quote serial 1247 of 01/01.