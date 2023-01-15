Detectives are appealing for information after a man’s body was discovered in a canal near Leeds’ Bramley Fall Wood Park.

Police were called to the canal around 9.05 a.m. this morning after a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

At the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Officers have been conducting extensive investigations into the situation and are working to determine the man’s identity. They are now appealing for information to assist in determining who he is.

The man is described as an elderly white male with a bald head, white hair on both sides, and facial stubble.

He was discovered dressed in a beige zipped up waist length jacket, khaki scarf, a blue jumper with a red and green diamond type design, a brown belt, beige trousers, brown leather gloves, green socks, and a green and brown checked shirt with a gold metal wristwatch.

He only had a single key and a 30-year-old A-Z map book with him.

“Extensive inquiries are being carried out into the circumstances of the man’s death, and at this time we are treating the death as unexplained,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of Leeds CID.

“We’d like to speak with anyone who was in the Bradley Fall Wood Park area this morning or overnight and saw this male.”

We would also like to encourage anyone who recognises the description of this man to come forward and help.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or use the Live Chat feature at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 378 of 15 January.