After pleading guilty to sexual assault, Zane Donovan, 25, of White Gardens, Dagenham, was sentenced to 41 weeks in prison and ordered to sign the sex offender’s register for ten years at Inner London Crown Court on Wednesday 22 June.

He was also given a 5-year sexual harm prevention order that forbids him from approaching any female in a public place who is not known to him, including on public transportation.

The victim, a pregnant woman, boarded a Victoria Line service at Green Park station at 18.30 on Friday, March 25 and immediately felt a man pressing his groyne against her from behind for about 20 seconds.

When she challenged him, he replied, “How do you want me to stand, I have no space,” and exited the train at Victoria Station. Donovan was arrested several days later as a result of CCTV investigations.

“This incident was particularly alarming and distressing for the victim, and I’m pleased to see Donovan behind bars for such inappropriate behaviour,” said British Transport Police (BTP) Detective Constable Brittany Armstrong.

“Some people may not consider a sexual offence pressing or serious enough to report, particularly in a crowded environment, but in the eyes of the law, this is sexual assault, and offenders will be caught and punished accordingly.”

“If you experience or witness this behaviour on the network, please notify an officer or text us at 61016.” We will always take your concerns seriously.”