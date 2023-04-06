“He took a child’s trust and smashed it into pieces.”

Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

by uknip247

These are the words said in court by one of the two victims who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of Louis Maidment, who has been jailed this week for his crimes.

In July 2019, the abuse was reported to the police and 28-year-old Maidment was questioned. He denied the offences, but was later charged with four counts of rape of a child under 13 and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court Maidment, formally of Hinde House Lane, Sheffield, was found guilty of all five charges, and on Tuesday 4 April he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

In a victim impact statement read in court, one of the victims said: “As a child I have gravitated towards those who I have needed support from as and when I needed it. What happened to me, made me question this and how I could keep myself safe.

“The whole thing has made me question my self-worth right to adulthood. I just hope I can gain some closure now from this and move forward.”

The second victim added: “Due to the events that transpired with Maidment I have suffered immensely for years. I find it’s very difficult for me to form meaningful connections with people. I can’t trust anybody anymore and see them as potential threats.

“He controlled, humiliated, and harmed me physically and mentally. I hope he learns that his actions have consequences and that no one should ever have to be subjected to that abuse.”

Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, who led the investigation, said: “These victims had their childhood stripped away from them due to Maidment’s actions and on top of the sexual abuse he put them through, he also used physical violence to further scare them.

“I am pleased to see Maidment has been jailed for his appalling actions, and I hope his victims can begin to move forward now he is behind bars.”

