“We are deeply saddened to announce Greg’s passing on Sunday, July 10, 2022.” He was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many.” We’d like to thank the emergency services and passers-by who came to his aid and were with him as he died.

“At this very difficult time, we as a family are very grateful for all of the messages of support and sympathy.”

These are the words of Gregory Peter Newcombe’s family, who lost their 26-year-old son in a fatal motorcycle accident on the A684 near Bedale at around 2.40pm on Sunday.

Greg was travelling from Bedale to Crakehall on his mustard-colored Harley Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a bronze-colored five-door Ford Fiesta that had joined the road from Sinks Lane.

The driver of the Fiesta is cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses to the collision, motorists with dash-cam footage, or anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision should contact Jon Moss at jon.moss@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, dial 101, select option 2, and ask for Jon Moss.

When providing information about this collision, please reference 12220119683.