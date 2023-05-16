Heartbroken Owner Appeals for Return of Stolen Newborn Donkey Called “Moon” from Hampshire Farm

The owner of a newborn donkey named Moon is left “devastated” after the foal was stolen from a field at Miller’s Ark in Hook on Monday. The two-month-old donkey, who was born at the beginning of March, is desperately needed by her distressed mother.

Miller’s Ark, an activity farm, took to social media to express their concern and appeal for help. In a post, they stated, “We are completely devastated and incredibly concerned, she was only born at the beginning of March and needs to be with her Mum.”

The farm’s priority is the well-being of the stolen foal, emphasizing the urgency of reuniting Moon with her mother. The farm added, “This little donkey will be braying loudly tonight because she will be missing her mum badly. This is our chance to find her.”

The owner and staff are pleading with the public and anyone with knowledge about the incident to come forward and provide information. They are urging the individual responsible or anyone aware of Moon’s whereabouts to return her to the farm promptly. The mother donkey’s distress highlights the importance of reuniting the pair.

Hampshire Police have been notified, and they are urging anyone with relevant information to contact them at 101. Please quote the crime number 44230191581 when providing details.

The theft of Moon, a vulnerable newborn animal, has caused significant distress to the owner, the staff at Miller’s Ark, and the local community. The priority now is to ensure the safe return of the donkey and reunite her with her worried mother.

Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, may prove vital in locating Moon and bringing her back to the farm where she belongs. The owner and farm staff are anxiously awaiting the news that Moon has been found and can be returned to her loving mother’s side.