Heartfelt Plea for Justice: Family’s Ongoing Struggle Four Years After Tragic Death of Rhys Bonner

Glasgow’s Barlanark area was plunged into shock on July 24, 2019, when Rhys Bonner, a cherished Celtic fan, mysteriously vanished. The community united in a widespread search for the young man, but tragically, Rhys was discovered lifeless two weeks later on August 8, 2019, in Seven Lochs Wetland Park, only a mile from his last known whereabouts. The distressing discovery of his partially unclothed body raised suspicions of foul play, leaving his mother, Stephanie Bonner, with haunting questions about her son’s fate.

In a heartfelt social media tribute marking the fourth anniversary of Rhys’s passing, Stephanie shared her pain: “4 years without my child. I will never forget that knock at the door. 4 years today Police Scotland dragged my half naked child over 800ft after being hidden away in the woods for 15 days all alone, while you let the killer walk the streets, the last monster to see my son alive. My child was murdered and left all alone for 15 days, barbaric the way you treated my child. I will never stop fighting for my child ever. #JUSTICEFORRHYS”

Despite the passage of time, Stephanie’s determination to uncover the truth about her son’s final moments remains unshaken. She firmly believes that Rhys met a violent end and that vital information about the circumstances surrounding his death has been withheld. One key lead involves an “unidentified” woman seen with Rhys shortly before his disappearance. This woman, described as aged 45 or older with short hair and a “tomboyish” appearance, was captured on CCTV walking alongside Rhys. Their movements through various areas, including Conisborough Road, have become crucial points of interest.

Stephanie’s frustration grows from what she perceives as a lack of progress and transparency from authorities. Her pleas for answers have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, leading her to accuse Police Scotland of conducting a subpar investigation. Chief Inspector Patrick Murphy, however, responded in 2020, asserting that a thorough inquiry found no evidence of criminality in Rhys’s death. Despite submitting a report to the Crown and Procurator Fiscal Service, the family remains unsatisfied with the lack of clarity and closure.

In 2023, the Scottish Government’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee took notice of Stephanie’s emotional testimony and committed to writing to Police Scotland. Stephanie’s call for increased support for families affected by unexplained deaths struck a chord, emphasising the need for more empathetic and thorough investigations. Stephanie highlighted the importance of initial evidence collection, timely toxicology and pathology findings, consistent updates to families, and improved communication channels during missing person’s inquiries.

As the tragic death of Rhys Bonner continues to baffle, Stephanie’s quest for truth and justice persists. Driven by her unwavering love for her son, she refuses to let his memory fade into obscurity. The plea for information and accountability resonates throughout Glasgow, reminding all of the need to bring closure to grieving families. As Stephanie’s relentless pursuit unfolds, the echoes of her call for justice only grow louder.